The Premier League’s decision on the referee for the Liverpool-Chelsea match has enraged Liverpool fans.

The Premier League’s decision to assign Paul Tierney as the VAR official for Liverpool’s trip to face Chelsea in the new year has angered the Reds’ supporters.

Tierney and Chris Kavanagh managed a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Stockley Park on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were denied two penalties as Harry Kane was only given a yellow card for a risky challenge on Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota was shoved by Spurs full-back Emerson Royal, who made no attempt to play the ball.

Tierney initially issued a yellow card but enhanced the judgment after VAR stepped in, and Robertson was later awarded a straight red in the second half for a wild swipe at Emerson Royal.

The decisions enraged Liverpool fans and manager Jurgen Klopp, who slammed the officials in his post-match press conference.

“You have the option of giving Robbo a red card. That [Kane challenge] is clearly a red card, even if it isn’t the smartest challenge. There’s no doubt about that. It was pure coincidence that his [Robertson’s] leg was in the air “he stated

“We have a VAR sitting there who feels we should take another look at Robertson. That’s fine, that’s why he’s there. But, in that case, what did he do? And then there’s Diogo Jota’s penalty predicament.

“Diogo stops on purpose, according to Mr Tierney, because he wants the foul.” To begin with, if you want to shoot, you must first stop since you cannot do both.

“He said he thinks he stops on purpose,” I said. It’s fantastic. He had the best position on the field and refused to give it up. You’ll have to inquire as to what his issue with me is.” Following a review of Klopp’s remarks, the FA has decided not to pursue any further action against the Liverpool manager.

The governing body has confirmed the match officials for the forthcoming league matches, with Anthony Taylor slated to take charge of the encounter at Stamford Bridge, with Tierney on VAR.

Supporters have expressed their displeasure with the decision, with one commenting on social media, “No way, Paul Tierney is VAR.”

