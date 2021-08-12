The Premier League’s chief executive maintains the league is still the “most competitive in Europe” and issues a racism warning.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, has stated that the Premier League remains “the most competitive league in Europe.”

Manchester City’s £100 million fee for Jack Grealish, paired with their pursuit of Harry Kane, has raised concerns that Pep Guardiola’s team will be the league’s runaway leaders this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s £97.5 million transfer for Romelu Lukaku appears to highlight the disparity in financial resources between some of England’s elite clubs and the rest of the Premier League.

Masters, on the other hand, has denied reports that the Premier League’s gap between clubs is expanding.

“I don’t believe that to be the case. He told the BBC, “It certainly hasn’t been demonstrated yet.”

“I expect this season to be competitive, and I believe there will be a pursuing pack of clubs vying for those European spots.

“We understand the impact that can have on your finances and general future. The Premier League is Europe’s most competitive football league. We’d like to keep it that way. I believe it is still the case.”

Masters also issued a warning regarding online racist abuse as the new season begins on Friday.

Players will continue to take a knee before games, the Premier League announced earlier this month.

“The Premier League has stated unequivocally that anti-discrimination is a top concern.

“Racism will not be tolerated on our premises or online. Accepting online abuse should not be a part of a professional footballer’s life, he argued.

When football reappeared during Project Restart in June 2020, players began taking a knee, though Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and newly promoted Brentford both chose against continuing the gesture in February, citing a lack of effectiveness.

“I believe that kneeling is a really powerful and unifying symbol. It’s something the players want to do, and we’re pleased to help them out. Masters stated, “I honestly don’t understand why someone would object to that or boo it.”

He also called on social media businesses to be more proactive in eliminating racial abuse, as he has been the Premier League’s chief executive since December 2019.

After England’s Euro 2020 defeat to Italy, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were all abused.

