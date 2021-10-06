The Premier League is struggling to persuade its stars to get vaccinated.

After Britain’s successful coronavirus vaccine deployment, Premier League matches are once again being played in sold-out stadiums – but many players’ refusal to be vaccinated is causing a challenge for football officials.

The UK has one of the highest total viral mortality tolls in the world, with more than 137,000 deaths, but according to the latest official numbers, more than 82 percent of over-16s had received two doses of the vaccine.

The quick implementation has allowed for the relaxation of prohibitions on big gatherings, resulting in a welcome return of football fans to stadiums.

Despite the Premier League’s lack of official numbers, estimates claim that only seven of England’s 20 top-flight clubs have more than half of their roster properly vaccinated.

“Not only in the Premier League, but also in the Football League, it’s at an all-time low. Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who owns a stake in League Two club Salford City, stated, “It’s really cheap.”

“We have to accept and understand why that is, but I believe it is also time for the players or the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) to come out and explain what the players’ worries are and why they are refusing vaccinations.”

Clubs have proposed incentives as a way to encourage more players to obtain the vaccine, including a potential relaxation of strict coronavirus protocols.

The government has given a customized quarantine exemption to allow players to represent their country in countries on the UK’s travel blacklist, allowing them to return to train and play with their clubs – but only if they have been completely vaccinated.

The most common justifications for the reticence are that the players are young, healthy people who are less likely to be affected by Covid-19’s worst effects, and the influence of anti-vaccination misinformation on social media.

After being hospitalized with the illness in July, Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow advised his teammates to get vaccinated.

“It was as though I were surrounded by razor blades. “It felt like my throat had been cut off,” the 30-year-old told The New York Times.

Last season, Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle were both sidelined for weeks due to the long-term effects of Covid.

However, Magpies manager Steve Bruce said that this was insufficient to persuade all of his players.

“We have a lot of players that haven’t been vaccinated. In August, Bruce stated, “It’s their prerogative.”

