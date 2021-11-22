The Premier League has named a referee for the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

The 239th Merseyside derby will take place in just a few weeks.

Everton will face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, in what will be the first meeting between the two teams in in two years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the past three games between the sides had been played behind closed doors, with Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round triumph in January 2020 being the last time both sets of supporters were present.

Last season, Everton held Jurgen Klopp’s team to a 2-2 tie at Anfield before winning 2-0 for the first time since 1999.

It is expected to be an emotional evening at Goodison Park, which will be overseen by referee Paul Tierney.

Tierney has only officiated one Reds game this season, a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield last month, and is yet to referee an Everton match this season.

His last appointment with Everton was a year ago, when Manchester United won 3-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

This will be the first time the 40-year-old has played in a Merseyside derby as the man in the middle.

Assistant referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Adam Nunn, fourth official Jon Moss, VAR Michael Oliver, and Sian Massey-Ellis have also been named for this game (assistant VAR).