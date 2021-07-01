The Premier League has issued a statement in response to Everton’s new stadium announcement.

After a start date for construction was determined, the Premier League praised Everton’s commitment to moving through with preparations for a new stadium.

On July 26, the Blues will start the first phase of the £500 million renovation, which will take three years to complete.

Everton expects to be playing at their new stadium by the start of the 2024-25 season.

And the Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, has heaped admiration on the club and expressed delight at the potential of the new stadium.

According to Masters: “The announcement of a start date for Everton’s new stadium is good news not only for the club and its fans, but also for the Premier League as a whole.

“This new stadium will provide a superb matchday experience for Everton and visiting supporters, as well as cutting-edge playing and recuperation facilities for the players, while also benefiting the local community.

“Stadium construction is an example of how our clubs contribute not just to the sport, but also to the regional and national economies.

“After a season in which Covid-19 provided significant issues for both football and society as a whole, Everton’s commitment to this development should be applauded.

“As the pandemic recovery unfolds, their plans will provide enormous economic and social advantages to the local area and beyond.”