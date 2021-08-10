The Premier League has confirmed that the substitution rule will continue in the new season.

Teams with larger squads in the Premier League will be able to designate nine substitutes on the bench next season, giving them an advantage.

The rule went into force in June 2020, when the Premier League returned for Project Restart, before being voted passed again in the middle of the previous season.

Although there was speculation that teams will return to 18-man squads this season, the Premier League has reaffirmed that the new rule will remain in place.

Clubs will still be limited to three substitutions per game, despite some teams pushing for the five substitutions allowed at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Premier League stated in its rulebook released ahead of the 2021/22 season, “A Club may include up to nine substitute Players in its squad sheet in any League Match, of whom not more than three may participate in the League Match.”

“In addition to the three substitutions permitted by [the Premier League], each Club shall also be permitted to use up to two ‘concussion substitutes’ and/or two ‘additional substitutes’ (as appropriate) from those substitutes listed on the team sheet.” This distinguishes the Premier League from the other English Leagues, with EFL clubs only being able to name a seven-man bench as the season progressed.