The Premier League has been hit by a total of 103 positive Covid tests, which is a new high.

From December 20 to December 26, a total of 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Premier League.

That number was higher than a week ago, when the English Premier League set a record high with 90 positive cases since testing began in 2020.

So far in December, 15 Premier League games have been canceled, while postponements have ravaged the three levels below the top flight.

“The League can certify today that 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club employees between Monday, December 20 and Sunday, December 26. “There were 103 additional positive instances,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Everyone’s safety is a top priority, and the Premier League is taking all necessary precautions in reaction to the Omicron variant’s impact.”

On Boxing Day, Liverpool’s match against Leeds, Watford’s trip to Wolves, and Burnley’s match against Everton were all postponed.

After a spike in case numbers among the Wolves’ team, Arsenal’s home match against Wolves on Tuesday was canceled on Sunday.

Leeds’ match against Aston Villa, originally planned for December 28, was also postponed on Sunday because to the club’s ongoing Covid and injury problems.

Despite requests from several top-flight employers for a ‘circuit breaker,’ Premier League chiefs decided last week not to cancel the season, despite an increase in Covid cases and postponements.

Clubs were advised at the same meeting that games would be played if each side had 13 fit outfield players and a goalie.

“The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures and enhanced testing of players and club employees to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, up from twice-weekly Lateral Flow testing previously,” according to the statement.

“The League will continue to cooperate with clubs to keep individuals safe by assisting them in mitigating COVID-19 hazards within their squads.”

“We’re also in close contact with the government, local governments, and supporting groups, and we’re ready to respond to any future changes to national or local guidance.”

The number of Premier League positive cases has risen for the sixth week in a row.

Only 68 percent of players and staff have received their first, second, or third immunization doses as of October.

Last Monday, the Premier League announced that 92% of players and staff had received at least one vaccine.

Six Premier League games were played in front of large crowds on Sunday as the UK confronts a major increase in Covid cases.

There are currently no attendance limits in place. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.