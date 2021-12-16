The Premier League has been encouraged to make a significant Covid decision that will have an influence on Everton and Liverpool.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, wants this weekend’s Premier League fixtures to be postponed in order to “break the chain” on the current Covid situation.

The Premier League has postponed the Bees’ match against Manchester United on Tuesday night because to a Covid outbreak in the United camp.

Watford’s Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor was also postponed on Wednesday night due to a Covid outbreak among the visiting team.

Claudio Ranieri’s side would have been unable to fulfill the assignment due to a lack of available first-team players, according to a statement from the Premier League.

While Brendan Rodgers expressed his dissatisfaction yesterday that the Premier League denied Leicester City’s request to postpone their match against Tottenham due to coronavirus-related difficulties and injuries.

This weekend, Everton will host Leicester City at Goodison Park, while Liverpool will travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

But Frank, who was informed during the press conference that four more positive Covid-19 cases had been discovered within the Brentford camp, bringing the total number of positive Covid-19 cases among players and staff at the club to 13, believes that all games this weekend should be canceled.

“We believe the entire round of Premier League games this weekend should be postponed,” he stated.

“Covid cases are at an all-time high at all Premier League clubs; everyone is dealing with it and experiencing issues.”

“Postponing this round, as well as the Carabao Cup round, would give everyone at least a week, if not four or five days, to clean and prepare the training area so that everything is in order and the chain is broken.”

“We fully respect that we want to play,” he continued, “and it is crucial that football continues, and this way we can ensure that Boxing Day continues, I am 100 percent certain of that.”

“This Omicron variation is spreading like wildfire over the world, and I believe we must do all possible to preserve and prevent it.” I believe we can accomplish a great deal by closing down training fields for three, four, or five days and then returning.”