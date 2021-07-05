The Premier League fixtures for Liverpool in the years 2022 and 2023 have been rescheduled for television transmission.

Following the release of the full fixture schedule in June, Liverpool’s newest Premier League fixtures to be televised live on TV have been confirmed.

The Reds’ August trip to Carrow Road and home matches against Burnley and Chelsea had previously been relocated for broadcasting reasons. They will begin their 2021/22 Premier League season away at newly promoted Norwich City.

Two of their three Premier League games in September have been rescheduled, with trips to Leeds United and Brentford being aired live on Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will visit Elland Road on Sunday, September 12 at 4.30 p.m., a day later than originally planned, while their trip to Brentford on Saturday, September 25 has been pushed back to 5:30 p.m.

The next season’s fixtures were announced on Wednesday, June 16th, with Jurgen Klopp’s team being assigned a trip to East Anglia on Saturday, August 14th, after hosting Daniel Farke’s side on the opening day of their Premier League-winning campaign in 2019/20.

The Reds next welcome Burnley in their first home fixture of the season on Saturday, August 21st, before hosting Chelsea to Merseyside on Saturday, August 28th.

Liverpool will face title rivals Man City and Manchester United in October, hosting Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday 2 October before traveling to Old Trafford on Saturday 23 October. On Tuesday 30 November, they will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

The Reds face Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday, December 18th, before visiting Leeds United on Boxing Day.

They’ll then travel to Leicester City on Tuesday, December 28 before facing Chelsea on New Year’s Day at Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday 19 March, Liverpool will welcome Manchester United at Anfield, before traveling to the Etihad to face Man City on Saturday 9 April, and hosting Everton two weeks later on Saturday 23 April.

Klopp’s side hosts Tottenham on Saturday, May 7th, before traveling to Southampton for their final away fixture of the season on May 14th. The summary comes to a close.