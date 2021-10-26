The Post-Merkel Parliament Seeks to Break Down the Barriers to Diversity.

Following last month’s election, Germany’s new parliament will convene for the first time on Tuesday, ushering in a post-Merkel period that is more female, younger, and ethnically diverse.

Angela Merkel will serve as caretaker chancellor until a new government is formed, and the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, which will elect her successor, will convene with a record 736 members.

The centre-left Social Democrats emerged as the largest party in the general election on September 26, and candidate Olaf Scholz is seeking to put together a ruling coalition by early December.

While Germany’s first female chancellor is scheduled to hand over the reins to a man, the Bundestag’s strong speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand over the podium to Baerbel Bas, only the third woman to hold the position.

Meanwhile, the new-look Bundestag boasts a number of firsts for the EU’s most populous country, while activists argue that it still has a long way to go to genuinely reflect Germany’s diverse tapestry of society.

The Greens’ parliamentary group will welcome Eritrean-born Awet Tesfaiesus, 47, as the country’s first black woman MP.

Tesfaiesus moved to Germany when she was ten years old and went on to become a lawyer, dedicating her career to defending the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers.

“This country needs diversity,” she told AFP. “We need more representation of folks who have been victims of racism.” Tesfaiesus stated throughout her tenure that she intends to combat the “label” of outsider that she bears despite her German passport.

She stated, “You can detect underlying racism everywhere.”

“When I’m looking for an apartment, when the postman walks into my law office and starts talking to my secretary because he assumes she’s my boss…”

Tesfaiesus informed local media that she got into politics as a result of a racist assault in Hanau, near Frankfurt, in February 2020, when a far-right gunman opened fire at a shisha bar and a cafe, killing nine people.

Karamba Diaby, a Senegalese-born Social Democrat who was Germany’s only black MP until now, and his party colleague Armand Zorn, who moved from Cameroon at the age of 12 and recently earned his first direct mandate in parliament, are among the newcomers.

The number of representatives born abroad or with at least one parent born abroad has increased to 83, accounting for 11.3 percent of the Bundestag, up from 8.2 percent in the previous session.

“We’re assisting with the awakening of the political scene,” says Deniz Nergiz, the head of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.