The position of Matheus Nunes, James Rodriguez’s departure, Yerry Mina’s status, and the current state of the Everton transfer market

Despite persistent ties to Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes, Everton are not interested in signing him.

The Blues have been linked to the 22-year-old since early June, although insiders have played down any potential links.

Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager, wants to strengthen his midfield options before the transfer market closes on August 31 and bring “class” to that section of the team.

However, there is no active interest in at this time.

And the Blues are likely to want to offload before adding to that section of the team.

Delph has been told he can quit the club this summer and was set to re-join his teammates in training this week after missing the club’s two-game US tour to self-isolate, according to the club.

Everton could be willing to sell the Portuguese midfielder if the right offer is made, which would free up more wage budget space. has received interest from former club Benfica, and Everton could be willing to sell the Portuguese midfielder if the right offer is made, which would free up more wage budget space.

Delph, an £8.5 million signing from Manchester City in 2019, has been told by Benitez that he can find a new club this summer.

After returning to Finch Farm from international duty, Benitez was set to have a first look at this week.

The Blues boss had been studying video of the Colombian centre-back but was about to have his first look at him in person.

The rumors that Mina would be put available for sale this summer have not died down, although Benitez has just had the opportunity to work with the £27 million man this week.

Everton have yet to make a bid for Burnley’s winger, but he is still a target for Benitez.

With the money from the £100 million sale of Jack Grealish, Aston Villa are expected to be a strong contender for his services.

The Blues are no closer to signing a right-back, which is a priority position for this transfer window, and it is uncertain whether the club will take action on their desire.

has been told he can leave the club this summer, with Benitez hoping to bolster his squad with the Colombian’s £200,000-a-week pay. “The summary has come to an end.”