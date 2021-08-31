The position of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Arsenal’s future as the Everton situation takes a new turn.

Despite Everton’s interest, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is poised to stay at Arsenal for the coming season.

The Blues had been in contact with the north London club about a possible loan move for the 24-year-old as they look to replace Seamus Coleman at right-back.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were adamant in their refusal to let their player depart on a temporary basis, sparking a scathing Instagram response from the England international.

On Tuesday, as the transfer deadline loomed, Maitland-Niles met with Mikel Arteta to discuss his situation for the coming season.

And it now appears that the 24-year-old will remain at the Emirates Stadium after learning that he will be part of the manager’s plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result, Everton is still on the lookout for a prospective right-back cover as the transfer season closes.

As things stand, the Blues’ options in that position are Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey all capable of filling in if necessary.