The Pope was angered by a £13 million move, the wrong final was won, and Liverpool is about to grant AC Milan a chance.

The fans are what make European nights at Anfield so special, and after an 18-month break due to the coronavirus, the loudness and color that Liverpool’s fans bring to these big events is about to return.

It’s been 554 days since Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side – complete with a large traveling contingent from one of the continent’s biggest COVID-19 hot spots at the start of the pandemic – dumped Jurgen Klopp’s holders out of the competition they had won at their opponents’ Metropolitano Stadium against Tottenham Hotspur on June 1 the year before.

Liverpool has been forced to play Champions League matches at an empty Anfield – or, in the case of their knockout tie against RB Leipzig, both legs in neutral Budapest – since that 3-2 extra time defeat, while on the home front, they have belatedly won their first League Championship in 30 years to end a club record drought, and then battled back to rally at the end of an injury-hit, almost entire season.

It would have been a great shock if the Reds had missed out on a spot at the top table, considering their domestic consistency in recent years, with back-to-back point totals of 97 and 99, as well as successive runs to the Champions League final in 2018-19.

As it stands, the fans’ return to Anfield from Europe will be a true heavyweight fight.

Former superpower AC Milan, on the other hand, has been more equivalent to a washed-up Muhammad Ali facing Larry Holmes than the exceptional specimen who faced George Foreman and Joe Frazier in ‘The Rumble in the Jungle’ and ‘Thrilla in Manila,’ respectively.

Milan hasn’t played in the Champions League since 2013/14, which explains why they’re in pot four for the group stage draw.

After all-time leaders Real Madrid, with 13 European Cup titles, they are the only other club to have won the trophy more times than Liverpool, with seven victories to their name, the first four of which came in the pre-Champions League period, just like the Reds.

