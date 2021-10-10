The Pope meets with a Colombian nun who was kidnapped by Mali jihadists.

A day after Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of imprisonment, Pope Francis met with her on Sunday, according to a Vatican official.

Sister Gloria was kidnapped on February 7, 2017, near the Burkina Faso border in southern Mali, where she was working as a missionary.

“The pope greeted the recently freed Colombian sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez this morning, before the celebration of the holy mass to inaugurate the bishops’ synod,” Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Sister Gloria’s release was announced by Mali’s President on Saturday, with a statement on the presidential Twitter account praising her “courage and bravery” and images of the nun taken shortly after her release.

Sister Gloria said, “I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you’ve made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali,” in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali’s interim president Colonel Assimi Goita and Bamako Archbishop Jean Zerbo.

“I am extremely delighted; thank God, I have been well for five years,” the nun stated, smiling and dressed in a yellow gown.

Her release was the result of “four years and eight months of concerted effort” by multiple intelligence services, according to the presidency.

Goita emphasized in the official statement that “efforts are being made” to secure the release of all those currently incarcerated in Mali.

Sister Gloria was “doing fine,” according to Archbishop Zerbo.

“We prayed fervently for her freedom. I would want to express my gratitude to the Malian government and those decent individuals who made this release possible “”Says the archbishop.”

On Saturday evening, the nun boarded an aircraft to Rome.

Sister Gloria, 59, was abducted at Koutiala, around 400 kilometers east of Bamako. She had spent six years as a missionary with three other sisters in the parish of Karangasso.

Sister Carmen Isabel Valencia, one of her coworkers, claims she volunteered herself in lieu of two younger sisters who were being kidnapped.

Sister Carmen described her as “a woman of a very distinctive human quality, down to earth… motivated by the love of the poor.”

Her brother Edgar Narvaez, who lives in Colombia, said he was overcome with emotion when he learned of her release.

“Thankfully, she is in wonderful health. They showed me photos, and she seemed to be in good health “According to AFP, he said.

In a letter provided to her by the Red Cross in July of last year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.