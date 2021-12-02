The Players Association and the Commissioner’s Statements on the MLB Lockout in Their Entirety

Major League Baseball has gone on strike for the first time in almost 25 years.

When a collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the MLB automatically locked out players.

The lockout is the first since 1995—following four consecutive agreements—and is practically the management’s equivalent of a strike under federal labor law.

In a letter to fans, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the lockout, saying he hoped it would “jumpstart the negotiations” and accusing the players association of proposing a proposal that would “threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded by calling the lockout a “dramatic action” and pledging to remain unified in its pursuit of a settlement that is “fair to all parties” and gives “fans the best version of the game.”

Read the following statements in their entirety:

MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. Issues a Statement

To our Supporters:

First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude for your continuous support for baseball. Despite the tough problems of a global epidemic, we were reminded this season of how the national pastime can bring us together and renew our hope. Our ballparks were packed with people as we emerged from one of the darkest periods in our history; the games were exciting; and millions of families shared the joy of watching baseball together.

That is why I am so unhappy in the current state of our game. Despite the league’s best efforts, we were unable to continue our 26-year labor peace and reach an agreement with the MLBPA before the existing CBA ended. As a result, we’ve been obliged to start a Major League player lockout on December 2 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

I’d like to explain how we got here and why we need to take this step right now. Simply expressed, we believe that a lockout during the offseason is the best way to defend the 2022 season. We’re hoping that the lockout will kick-start the talks and lead to a deal that will allow the season to begin on time. This defensive halt was unavoidable. This is a condensed version of the information.