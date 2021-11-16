The photo shoot with Dominic Calvert-Lewin delivers a clear Everton message.

Dominic Calvert-appearance Lewin’s on the cover of a non-football magazine caused a sensation, but I believe it’s terrific that we have someone who is comfortable in his own skin and can express himself in that way.

It demonstrates that Dominic has his own personality and is content at the football club.

It not only raises his profile, but it also raises the club’s and Everton’s brand recognition.

We’re unhappy that Dominic isn’t able to play right now, but I met him at a charity event over the weekend and he said he hopes to be back in contention in a couple of weeks provided everything goes well.