The Phoenix Suns’ offseason moves were based on consistency and plugging holes, according to NBA news.

The Phoenix Suns came up two wins short of winning their first NBA title.

Phoenix sought to keep their core players while improving their bench depth heading into free agency, as evidenced by the Milwaukee Bucks’ use of a taller lineup in the NBA Finals, which allowed Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to dominate.

The Suns began the offseason by re-signing Cameron Payne to a three-year, $19 million deal, and then re-signing Chris Paul to a four-year, $120 million deal the following season.

Many people were taken aback by the amount of money being promised, but Ric Bucher has now emphasized that only the first two years are entirely guaranteed.

The Suns re-signed 3-and-D specialist Abdel Nader and traded fan favorite Jevon Carter and their 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet after losing Torrey Craig to the Indiana Pacers.

The signing of JaVale McGee to a minimum contract, who would serve as the third-string center behind Frank Kaminsky, who had just inked a one-year, $2.1 million deal, was likely their largest offseason signing.

Elfrid Payton will also return to the Suns on a one-year deal after spells with the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks.

Apart from Paul, the Suns haven’t made any significant signings, but with all of these little but arguably major changes, they’re hoping to make another run at the crown.

Although Dario Saric is projected to miss the following season due to an ACL tear, general manager James Jones has done an excellent job thus far in the offseason.

All they need now is a power forward who can perfectly fulfill Saric’s role while also providing additional paint defense.

Paul Millsap, Lauri Markkanen, Mike Scott, Justise Winslow, and former Sun Aron Baynes are all still available, and the Suns are expected to sign one of them to fill the forward void.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker, who will play with McGee in the gold medal contest against France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, must be thrilled with the team’s current lineup.

Jones’ offseason strategy has been to maintain consistency while improving, and he has done just that.

When training camp begins, head coach Monty Williams will have more pieces to work with, and Phoenix fans worldwide are excited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.