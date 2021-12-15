The Phoenix Suns’ lack of backcourt depth could hurt their chances in the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns are off to their greatest start in years this season and are poised to compete for the Western Conference Championship once again, but their lack of backcourt depth could prevent a repetition of last year’s Cinderella season.

The Suns’ reserve guards, said to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, “simply aren’t enough to propel them when it matters most.”

“With [Devin] Booker and Chris Paul forming one of the top backcourt tandems in the NBA, the Suns are unlikely to rely too heavily on their backups.” “However, when the subs are needed—as they are now with Booker’s hamstring injury—it would be beneficial if their production was more consistent,” Buckley wrote.

The Suns have been trying to replace a fraction of what Devin Booker has been delivering, similar to the Golden State Warriors’ absence of a reliable presence in the paint.

In his absence, players like Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder have performed excellently, but they are forwards who are better suited to catch-and-shoot situations rather than iso-ball.

They’ll need an automatic scoring machine to get them through the playoffs and to the championship.

Chris Paul is 37 years old, and while he is the embodiment of consistency, someone must be prepared to take his place if the worst happens.

Both reserve guards Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are shooting less than 40% from the field this season, at 38.1 percent and 36. percent, respectively, according to Buckley.

Payne’s 38.1 percent is a significant dip from his 48.4 percent average last season, and he’ll need to get back to that level if the Suns are to compete this season.

Elfrid Payton, the third-string point guard, is more of a defensive-minded, playmaking point guard than a scorer, so certain things will have to change between now and June.

The Suns have been linked to a trade for Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis, but it could be argued that their frontcourt is already quite stacked.

Exploring the buyout market for a half-year rental of a potent scoring option in the backcourt could be a good alternative, but there may be a scarcity.

Since this roster was well-constructed during the offseason, trades may be out of the question.

For Suns fans, the next obvious step is to hope and pray that Payne and Shamet will emerge from their slumps sooner rather than later.