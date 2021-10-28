The PFL crowns six world champions on the ‘Biggest Night In MMA.’

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) concluded its 2021 season with a spectacular finale that saw six new world champions crowned, each receiving a million-dollar reward.

From top to bottom, the lineup was filled with excitement, with ten competitors ranked in the top 20 in the globe.

Kayla Harrison remained undefeated in her professional career in the main event, dominating Taylor Guardado her way to a second-round armbar submission.

On the grappling front, Harrison imposed her will by taking Guardado down at will.

Guardado did a good job of defending in the first round, but fell victim to Harrison’s dominance in the second.

Ray Cooper III won the PFL welterweight title for the second time with a wild knockout of 2018 champion Magomed Magomedkerimov in the third round in the co-main event.

Cooper found himself in jeopardy in the third round after a back-and-forth battle in the first two rounds.

Cooper only needed one huge blow, and he hit a combination to finish Magomedkerimov with a thunderous KO.

Abigail Montes astonished the world with a three-round split decision victory against Claressa Shields, who was appearing in her second professional MMA bout, in a featured women’s lightweight bout.

Montes, who improved to 3-0 in her career, used her grappling to keep Shields at bay en route to a decision victory.

Meanwhile, Bruno Cappelozza won the PFL heavyweight championship by a unanimous decision over Ante Dejila of Croatia.

In another bout on the card, Russia’s Movlid Khaybulaev overcame American Chris Wade to win the PFL featherweight championship by majority decision.

Brazilian Antonio Carlos Jr., on the other hand, only needed one round to submit Norway’s Marthin Hamlet through rear-naked choke to win the PFL light heavyweight title.

Raush Manfio of Brazil won the PFL lightweight title via unanimous decision over Tajikistan’s Loik Radzhabov in the first fight of the night.

