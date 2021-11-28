The Perth Glory have revealed the strange reason for ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge’s absence.

Daniel Sturridge’s career with Perth Glory has taken an unexpected turn after he refused to play for the Australian A-League team.

The former Liverpool striker joined Perth as a free agent at the end of September, in a deal that was hailed as a big coup for the league’s promotion.

Since leaving Trabzonspor in March 2020, Sturridge has been working on his match fitness in preparation for a return to the game.

He made his Perth debut on November 20, coming on as a late substitution against Adelaide United, however he decided not to play in the club’s away match against Western United on Friday.

The trip to the game required a four-hour flight, and Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has disclosed that Sturridge informed the first-team management that he would not be playing owing to the flight’s aftereffects.

“”Look, there’s a lot of consultation going on, and when I saw the team sheet, I called to see why (Sturridge was left off),” Sage remarked on SEN.

“He didn’t feel he could contribute after a conversation between the two — the player and the coach.”

“Richie (Richard Garcia) noted in the post-match press conference that he isn’t used to a four-hour flight to a game.” He simply isn’t used to it.” Sturridge had complained of ‘feeling crampy’ after getting off the plane, which forced him to withdraw from the match, according to Sage.

“He was a little cramped on the plane when they did their walk, and he didn’t feel comfortable when they did the team walk,” she claimed “he stated

“So he approached Richie and told him, ‘see, I might not be ready this week.'”

After a difficult couple of years, Sturridge is hoping to get his career back on track in Australia.

After six and a half years at Anfield, he left at the end of the 2018/19 season.