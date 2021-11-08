The penalty judgment by Tottenham is a “joke” that could only happen to Everton.

The decision to overturn Everton’s penalty against Tottenham Hotspur summed up the match officials’ performance for me since I believed they were a joke throughout the game and we could have used a little more luck from them.

Even on throw-ins, there were those that were clearly for Everton but went to Tottenham, and whenever Antonio Conte pointed his arms, the referee and linesmen simply agreed with him.

This elicited a positive response from the supporters, which boosted the players’ spirits.

Everton were given a penalty after Anthony Gordon was pushed in the back, but they continued to play.

The goalkeeper touched the ball somewhat for the initial decision, but he also caught Richarlison’s leg.

Richarlison has risen, taken possession of the ball, and is in command; in the absence of a goalkeeper, he may have continued towards an open net.

Richarlison could have scored or we could have had another chance if the referee hadn’t sounded his whistle, and then we could have gone to VAR to investigate the issue.

By blowing up so early, giving them the penalty, and then altering his mind, the referee made a huge mistake.

Although I don’t believe many of us are lovers of VAR, I continue to be perplexed by the interpretation of what appears to be a clear and blatant error.

This occurrence was not a clear and obvious mistake for me.

When you watch the replay, you can see that the keeper not only gets the ball, but he also catches Richarlison’s leg.

You may argue that it’s a 50/50 bet whether it’s given or not, but for me, it indicates it wasn’t a clear and apparent mistake, and hence shouldn’t have been overturned.

Hugo Lloris had clipped Richarlison in getting the ball, according to the referee, who saw it live at the moment.

It’s a free-kick if you do it anywhere else on the field.

Perhaps the referee was thinking about Gordon’s push and was a little too eager to sound the whistle, but the worst part is that once it’s been looked at again, “The summary has come to an end.”