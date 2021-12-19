The ‘Patriots Only’ polls in Hong Kong had a low turnout.

On Sunday, Hong Kongers voted for city legislators under Beijing’s new “patriots only” regulations, which substantially limit the number of directly elected seats and tighten the rules on who can compete for office.

It is the first legislative election since China imposed a new political framework on Hong Kong two years ago in response to large and frequently deadly pro-democracy protests.

Only 20 of the 90 parliamentary seats are being directly elected, and all candidates have been screened for patriotism and political devotion to China.

The majority of the seats, 40, are being chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing loyalists.

The remaining 30 are picked by pro-Beijing committees made up of special-interest and business representatives.

After 14 hours of voting, polling stations closed at 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT).

By 9:30 p.m., just approximately 1.3 million individuals, or 29 percent of the electorate, had cast their ballots, according to the latest numbers published by authorities.

That appears to be the lowest turnout since Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.

In 2016, 58 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. In 2000, the lowest post-handover turnout was 44 percent.

The government’s turnout was “hugely embarrassing,” according to Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong’s Baptist University.

“Most pro-democracy people chose to remain home, to show their displeasure with this type of election by not voting,” he told AFP.

The final turnout estimates will be released in the following hours, and the ballots will be counted throughout the night.

Three protesters from the pro-democracy League of Social Democrats screamed “I want genuine universal suffrage” as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam arrived to vote on Sunday morning.

“(Lam) claimed that this would strengthen the electoral system, but in reality, it took away Hong Kongers’ freedom to vote,” campaigner Chan Po-ying told reporters.

The government purchased front pages and billboards in newspapers, mailed leaflets to every home, sent text messages to mobile phones reminding people to vote, and made public transportation free for the day.

Senior Chinese authorities have also encouraged Hong Kong residents to vote.

However, in a place where dissent has been criminalized by a sweeping national security law, the advertising blitz and pleadings appear to have failed to persuade citizens.

Loy, a 20-year-old accountant, said she had no intention of casting her ballot.

“My vote will be meaningless because the people of Beijing will prevail in the end,” she told AFP.

Daniel So, however, is a 65-year-old man.