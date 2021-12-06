The Patriots, Chiefs, Ravens, and Titans are tied for the best record in the AFC in 2021.

As Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season comes to a conclusion, the top of the AFC playoff picture could not be much tighter. The New England Patriots (8-4) are tied for first place in the AFC East with the Tennessee Titans (8-4), Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-4).

When the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the race for the No. 1 seed will take another twist (7-4). New England will take sole possession of the conference’s top slot if it wins. The Bills will take over first place in the AFC East and replace the Patriots in the four-team tie if they win.

The Bills are the AFC’s No. 5 seed into Monday night’s game. The Patriots last lost in Week 6, when they were riding a six-game winning streak to the top of the AFC East.

The only team in the group to win a game on Sunday was Kansas City. The Chiefs won 22-9 against the Denver Broncos (6-6) to extend their winning streak to five games. During that time, Kansas City’s defense has led the way, allowing 11.2 points per game.

Kansas City has won five consecutive division crowns and has advanced to the AFC Championship Game three times in a row. In the AFC West, the Chiefs are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) for first place.

The Chargers (7-5) beat the Bengals (7-5) on Sunday, moving ahead of them in the postseason standings. The AFC’s final two postseason places are shared by Los Angeles and Cincinnati.

As the No. 8 seed in the conference, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) are a half-game behind the Bengals. Pittsburgh beat the Ravens 20-19 on Sunday, escape with a victory after Baltimore missed a two-point conversion in the final seconds.

The Ravens had exclusive possession of the No. 1 seed heading into Week 13. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offense have now gone four games without scoring more than 20 points.

Week 13 was a bye week for Tennessee. The Titans lead the AFC South by 1.5 games over the Indianapolis Colts (7-6). After shutting out the Houston Texans (2-10) on Sunday, Indianapolis has the No. 9 seed.

The Raiders (6-6), Browns (6-6) and Broncos (6-6) are all one game out of the last wild-card spot.