The Paralympics in Tokyo will begin in the midst of a pandemic.

After a year-long pandemic delay, the Tokyo Paralympics begin on Tuesday, with the virus continuing to throw a long shadow as Japan faces a record spike in infections.

The event, like the Olympics, will be defined by tight virus laws, with practically all spectators barred and athletes and other participants subjected to severe limitations.

While there was a surge of home support during the Olympics following months of negative polling, Japan is deeply concerned as the Paralympics approach, with the country experiencing its fifth virus epidemic.

On Thursday, more than 25,000 new cases were reported, prompting doctors across the country to warn that hospitals are above capacity, with serious cases also at record highs.

It’s a difficult atmosphere for the world’s most important sports event for disadvantaged athletes, and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has advised competitors not to be complacent.

Despite the circumstances, IPC officials claim that the event’s reach will be “amazing.”

“Of course, not having spectators at the stadiums is a challenge,” Parsons said in an interview with AFP.

“However, we believe that by broadcasting, we will reach more than four billion people.”

The Games, according to local officials, can be hosted safely, with athletes and other participants subjected to the same anti-infection measures as the Olympics.

Competitors can only enter the Paralympic Village a few days before their event and must leave within 48 hours.

They will be put to the test on a daily basis and will only be allowed to move between training grounds, competition sites, and the Village.

The limits are intended to keep the Olympics from becoming a superspreader event, and officials claim that the Olympics have proven that they work.

From July 1 through Saturday, 552 positive cases linked to the Olympics were reported, the majority of which were among Japan residents employed by the Games or working as contractors.

So far, 107 paralympic-related cases have been confirmed.

However, Olympic organizers said there is no evidence that the infection has moved beyond the Games to the rest of Japan, where the number of cases was already on the rise.

Despite this, the organizers recognise the deteriorating situation.

“Today’s infection scenario is not the same as it was before the Olympics. On Friday, Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura stated, “It has deteriorated.”

“As well, the local medical system is in a precarious position.”

Despite Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike’s support for the initiative, the viral outbreak has caused problems, with several local districts and schools canceling scheduled trips to Games activities.

Paralympians are still in a good mood.