The Padres are once again unable to ‘Beat LA’ at a critical juncture.

The San Diego Padres were meant to go over the hump this season.

The Padres have gone all-in to compete not only in the National League West against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but also in the quest for the franchise’s first World Series championship in its 52-year history.

However, something weird happened on the path to the Padres’ perennial dominance, notably the Dodgers, who have once again displayed their power and left San Diego in the dust. Los Angeles has taken the first two games of their critical series against San Diego, including a 5-3, 16-inning thriller on Wednesday that was the longest in the majors this season and left Padres fans depressed.

For general manager A.J. Preller, manager Jayce Tingler, and the San Diego faithful, it all started off so well. Preller got the big fish in the 2018 offseason when he brought prize free agent Manny Machado to San Diego to join a core that includes burgeoning superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., past World Series champion Eric Hosmer, and a talented Wil Myers.

The outcome was a thrilling run to the postseason in 2020 for “Slam” Diego, which was inspired by the team’s record-breaking string of hitting grand slams in four consecutive games. They made the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons, and despite losing three straight games in the NLDS to the eventual champion Dodgers, the objective was to construct a club capable of competing with their loaded northern neighbors.

In 2020, the Padres had an offense that could match the Dodgers’, but pitching was their Achilles’ heel. So, on December 30, Preller acquired ace-level starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell on the same day.

Preller remarked at the time, “I think everybody in the organization is fired up from top to bottom.” “I think our team last year was a quality team that made the playoffs, but we know we have to improve, and we believe the adjustments we’ve made in the last couple of days are helping us take those steps toward getting better next year.”

Darvish got off to a 7-2 start in the first half as a result of his maneuvers.