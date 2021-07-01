The outcome of the Commonwealth Cup has not changed as a result of the appeal.

Dragon Symbol’s connections have lost their appeal against the Ascot stewards’ decision to award the Commonwealth Cup to Campanelle.

Oisin Murphy piloted Dragon Symbol to a stunning victory over Frankie Dettori’s Campanelle in the Group One battle at the Royal meeting.

However, during the last furlong and a half, Dragon Symbol collided with Campanelle on multiple occasions, and the stewards deemed the interference substantial enough to warrant altering the placings.

Dragon Symbol’s owner Yoshiro Kubota and trainer Archie Watson decided to appeal the verdict, which was heard by a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary tribunal on Thursday morning.

The panel watched race footage from various angles, including head on, side on, and behind the field, as well as hearing substantial testimony from Dettori and Murphy, as well as a brief statement from Watson.

Dettori testified that he believed there were three instances of contact in the race, that the interference caused Campanelle to lose her balance, and that he was “unable to win the race” because he was taken off his true line and “had no chance of keeping my horse straight” due to Dragon Symbol’s “intimidation.”

When Louis Weston, representing the BHA, asked Dettori to estimate how far the interference cost his mount, he said, “It’s impossible to say, but approximately 15 meters.”

Graeme McPherson, representing Dragon Symbol’s connections, disagreed, claiming the distance was closer to six or seven metres, despite the fact that all parties agreed Campanelle had moved across by about six horse widths.

Dettori also agreed that he did not have to stop riding due to the interference, but that the incidences had “intimidated” and “thrown off balance” his horse.

Murphy said Dettori declared Dragon Symbol was the best horse in the race in a post-race interview that day, but Dettori insisted Murphy was misinformed.

“There was a conversation,” he explained, “and he may have misheard or misconstrued me, but I did not say that.”

