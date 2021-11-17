The Ornate Titles of ONE Championship are examined in detail.

The ONE Championship, founded in Singapore, takes pride in being one of the most distinctive organizations in the mixed martial arts (MMA) market, which includes its belts.

Designed to not just stand out from the crowd, but also to convey the regality and stature of a division’s best athlete.

“Our belt is unquestionably one of the most valuable trophies in today’s mixed martial arts industry.” According to Rappler, the promotion’s chief executive officer Victor Cui said, “We make sure that the bearer of our championship title represents a prestigious piece that displays the genuine value of martial arts.”

A jewel-encrusted, hand-mounted gold-plated belt on a thick leather strap with 10 studs secures the beautiful ONE Championship title around the waist of a deserved champion.

The title appears to belong in a museum at first glance due to its beauty, but the finer elements, such as two rubies in lieu of the eye sockets of the two lions that seem to hold the “ONE” emblem in place, give it a touch suited for a monarch or queen.

ONE Championship is making a case for their title to have the most elaborate patterns seen on an MMA championship belt when compared to its competitors.

The PRIDE FC championship is iconic and well-known, yet it lacks the eye-catching qualities of the ONE Championship title belt.

There was a point when the UFC title was threatened with being branded a generic MMA belt, but its new belt, known as the “Legacy Championship,” elevates it above PRIDE FC’s.

The UFC’s “Legacy Championship,” according to Fighters Only Magazine, will be tailored to each champion’s country, weight class, and number of title defenses, giving it a more personal touch.

The eight flags of the first countries whose athletes held the title are also represented, as are the prior champions of the UFC.

The imposingly royal appearance of ONE Championship, on the other hand, offers it an advantage over the competition.

With just one glance at the ONE Championship title belt, the wearer can already hear a voice in their head screaming for the world to accept and appreciate their incredible exploits in the ring.