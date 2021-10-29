The origins of an Everton legend.

Andy Hinchcliffe, Leighton Baines, Gary Stevens, John Gidman…

Everton’s full-backs are all traditional, buccaneering Everton full-backs.

However, not the first.

An original was a player who signed for Everton in December 1969.

Keith Newton was a forerunner of the new school of attacking fullbacks in the early 1960s.

Previously, the number two or three jersey wearer rarely crossed the half-way line, but he grew into an athletic, overlapping full-back of international caliber who would not have looked out of place in today’s game.

He played for Blackburn Rovers, Everton, and Burnley in club football.

Keith, along with clubmates Tommy Wright, Alan Ball, and Brian Labone, won 27 caps for England at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Rob Sawyer, a member of the Everton FC Heritage Society and the biographer of Harry Catterick, T.G. Jones, and Roy Vernon, explores the Mancunian’s life and times in The Keith Newton Story, which draws on contemporary articles and first-hand recollections of his family, teammates, and supporters.

The author digs into a disastrous period at Goodison Park, which had held so much potential.

The assured defender won a Football League champions medal just four months after arriving on Merseyside, but he moved on a free transfer in 1972 after making less than 50 appearances for the Toffees.

Over the course of six pleasant seasons at Turf Moor, he rebuilt his career and reputation.

The proceeds from this 60-page biography, which includes never-before-seen images, will be donated to East Lancashire Hospice, where Keith was treated for before his sad death in 1998 from cancer.

Please contact Rob at [email protected] or 07779483713 to order a copy, which costs £8 plus P&P.