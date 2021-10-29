The opposition to the military coup in Sudan is growing.

Sudanese President Abdel Fattah al-decision Burhan’s to dissolve the country’s cabinet triggered intense street protests this week, but he is also facing rising opposition on a number of fronts.

The top general’s move has enraged top civil servants, including Sudanese ambassadors, as well as other groups and institutions.

It began even before Burhan, Sudan’s de facto leader after veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019, made his power grab clear in a state television address on Monday.

The ministry of culture and information appears to be the first to rebel, using its Facebook page as a platform.

It began publishing information on the arrests of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, cabinet members, and other officials as the day of the coup progressed.

The hashtag “no going back is possible” was attached to each update.

That statement has long been chanted by advocates of civilian government in Sudan, which has been governed by a joint civilian-military council since August 2019 as part of a planned transition to full civilian power.

Even as the governor of Khartoum was ordered imprisoned by Burhan, the governorate of Khartoum added its voice to those resisting the coup on Wednesday.

A statement signed by the governorate’s “director generals” and other officials “condemns General Burhan’s military coup” and says there would be “no return” to tyranny.

It also expressed support for “civil disobedience” and requested that demonstrators be provided with “basic products” such as bread and emergency medical supplies.

Diplomats, like Noureddine Sati, Sudan’s ambassador to the United States since 2020, have also joined the fray to express their opposition to the coup.

Some Sudanese ambassadors spoke out in front of their communities, declaring they support the “revolution” and “oppose the coup,” while others wrote their opinions down.

Burhan retaliated by dismissing six of the country’s ambassadors, including those to the United States, the European Union, China, France, and Switzerland.

In a video shared to social media, he slammed Burhan, calling him “the chief of putschist authorities” and refusing to accept “this illegal and unlawful sacking.”

Sudanese security personnel were also accused by Gendi of carrying out “the harshest ever crackdown” against the protestors.

Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, whose father was deposed by Bashir’s 1989 coup, commended the ambassadors for opposing the coup, calling their stance a “success for the revolution.”

Mahdi is one of the few non-detained civilian leaders. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.