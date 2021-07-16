The Open Championship 2021: When and Where Can You Watch It Online?

The Open Championship reclaims its place as the season’s last major after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Claret Jug up for grabs once more.

While the Masters, U.S. Open, and PGA Championship were all postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the British Open was canceled entirely in 2020, marking the first time the championship had not been held since World War II.

Because of the cancellation, Shane Lowry remains the defending champion, despite the fact that it has been nearly two years since the Irishman won in Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in July 2019.

Lowry arrives at Royal St. George in Sandwich, England, hoping to become the first player in over a decade to retain the Claret Jug, which he won at Carnoustie in Scotland in 2007 and Royal Birkdale in England the following year with fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington.

If Lowry wants to follow in the footsteps of his countryman, he will have to overcome a field filled with quality, led by world No. 1 Jon Rahm, who enters in England as the betting favorite after winning his first major at the US Open in June. Rahm will be joined by another 18 of the world’s top 20 golfers, with Hideki Matsuyama, the reigning Masters champion, the sole significant absence following a positive COVID-19 test.

Rory McIlroy is aiming to overcome a seven-year major drought, while Bryson DeChambeau will be playing his debut tournament with a new caddie.

Former world No. 1s Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson will be vying for their first Open championship, while Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson will be aiming to repeat their respective victories from 2017 and 2013.

Here’s all you need to know about the event this year.

When will The Open Championship take place in 2021?

The season’s final major begins on Thursday, July 15, and concludes on Sunday, July 18.

Where will the Open Championship be held in 2021?

The Open is held at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, in the south-east. Royal St. George, the first English location to hold The Open, hasn’t hosted the tournament since Darren Clarke won in 2011, and it will host the tournament for the 15th time this year.

The par-70 course. This is a condensed version of the information.