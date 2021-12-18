‘The only thing I’ll say,’ Raheem Sterling admits to Liverpool as he discusses his move to Man City.

Raheem Sterling has spoken out about the challenges he encountered when he moved from Liverpool to Manchester City.

For a rumoured deal of £49 million, the England international left Anfield in the summer of 2015.

After signing from QPR as a 15-year-old in 2010, Sterling made 129 appearances for Liverpool before a lengthy contract dispute forced him out the door and into the arms of City.

Despite his success at the Etihad, the now-27-year-old has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way in which he left Liverpool.

Son Heung-min accuses Liverpool of being ‘horrible’ before of their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The departure of Zeljko Buvac cleared the path for a Liverpool revolution that Jurgen Klopp could never have predicted.

“You have to know what you want sometimes,” Sterling told Sky Sports. “Your career is only a few years long, and you never know what will happen.”

“At times, we make decisions that may or may not be the best. It can sometimes work out for the best.

“The only thing I’ll say is that the manner in which it [Sterling’s departure from Liverpool] was handled was the part that upset me the most.” But, aside from that, everything has gone well thus far.

“At the time, I thought my objectives and Liverpool’s ambitions weren’t really aligned,” I remarked. The only dissatisfaction I have with it is the manner in which it was conducted.

“At such a young age, I did [had fantastic times at Liverpool], with a club that put a lot of faith in me.” It had a significant role in my adolescent years, therefore they’ve played a significant role in my life.

“It’s a club I care a lot about because my daughter still lives there and I have a lot of time for the folks there.”

“When people ask what it’s like at Anfield, I usually tell them that if they have a game against Manchester United or Manchester City coming up, it’s almost like the supporters and the city gave you an extra superpower, making you feel like you could achieve things you didn’t believe you could do.” It’s a truly unique venue.” Sterling was pivotal in Liverpool’s title challenge in 2013/14, but he faded after that. “The summary has come to an end.”