‘The only opposing player he ever paid attention to,’ says Peter Schmeichel of Sir Alex Ferguson’s fear of Liverpool’s player.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to be terrified of former Liverpool player Steve McManaman, according to former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in British football history, having led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles.

While McManaman rose through the ranks of the Anfield club’s youth system before making his debut as an 18-year-old.

With his boundless enthusiasm, the former England international quickly established himself in the first squad and went on to make 364 appearances for the Reds.

McManaman won the FA Cup and League Cup during his tenure at Anfield before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 1999.

During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the midfielder helped the Galacticos win two La Liga crowns, two Champions Leagues, two Copa del Reys, the Intercontinental Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

Ferguson’s team faced McManaman several times throughout his Liverpool tenure, including the FA Cup final in 1996, when the Scot devised a scheme to man-mark him with Phil Neville.

“In some ways, this was no surprise because Ferguson was afraid of McManaman,” Schmeichel said on the Neville plot in his autobiography “One.”

“In the Premier League, McManaman was the only opponent he ever paid attention to.

“In team meetings, he’d bring up Alan Shearer and other great opponents, but never with any dread. McManaman, on the other hand, constantly made him sweat.

“Steve was a brilliant footballer, to be sure. Fergie’s philosophy was that if McManaman was taken out of the game, Liverpool would be eliminated as well.”