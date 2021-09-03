“The only difficulty is” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, gives a new indication about his future.

The ‘only problem’ with being a manager in professional football, according to Jurgen Klopp, is the lack of time off.

The Reds’ manager will be in charge for six years next month, having joined the club in October 2015.

During that time, Klopp has dramatically altered Liverpool and helped the club finally win a league title after a long wait.

This process has been exceedingly difficult, and the 54-year-old has been put to the test to ensure success.

When contending on multiple fronts each season, there is rarely time for rest, but Klopp has taken advantage of the opportunity to travel to Germany while many of Liverpool’s first-team players are away on international duty.

Given how acclimated he has been to his grueling work schedule, he is likely to make the most of this little respite.

“What I do is a lot of fun; I really enjoy it,” he told RTL/NTV.

“The only issue is that there is no time off or opportunity to switch off at my job.

“Do I really need to keep this until I’m old?”

Klopp’s contract with Liverpool is slated to end in the summer of 2024, and it is expected that he will leave at that time.

After leaving Anfield, there has been speculation that he could become the next Germany manager, but in a recent interview with Bild, he dismissed such rumors.

In response to a query on the possibility of a contract extension at Liverpool, he replied, “There’s no use in adding anything because it’s still so lengthy.”

“How am I supposed to predict what will happen in three years? The majority of them have no idea where they’ll be in two or three weeks.”

“If 2024 is my last year in Liverpool, then I’ll take a year off first.

“Hansi Flick’s contract would have to be extended until 2025 for me to consider it. On the potential of coaching the German national team in 2024, Klopp remarked, “Nobody has to call me.”