The one-day international between England and Pakistan is sold out at Lord’s.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed that Lord’s would be completely sold out for England’s one-day international versus Pakistan on July 10.

The event, according to the MCC, was part of the third phase of the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP), which aims to get spectators back into athletic and cultural facilities without creating social barriers.

The MCC stated that spectators will be required to show confirmation of full vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity via the NHS App.

When traveling around the ground, spectators will still be required to wear face coverings, according to the MCC.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome full crowds into Lord’s for the impending match between England and Pakistan,” said Guy Lavender, the club’s chief executive and secretary.

“Having England’s first ODI in almost two years at the Home of Cricket in front of a sell-out crowd will be absolutely memorable.”

It will be the first full-capacity cricket match in England since the pandemic began last year, while other matches this summer have previously been included in the ERP.

The Test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston last month drew 18,000 spectators each day, filling the stadium to 70% capacity.

The one-day internationals versus Sri Lanka, which are taking place this week, are also exempt from the normal capacity restrictions.