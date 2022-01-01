The NHL has postponed nine more games, for a total of 90, due to virus concerns.

The National Hockey League postponed nine more games on Friday due to Covid-19 concerns, after new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities as a result of the fatal virus.

The NHL has had 90 games postponed this season due to Covid-19 difficulties, prompting the league to scrap plans for a February stoppage that would have allowed players to compete in the Beijing Olympics.

A four-game New York Islanders road trip that included games in Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on January 8 and Calgary on January 10 was among the recent postponements.

The Seattle game was canceled due to the postponement of the three Western Canada games, which will be rescheduled for later in the season, when NHL officials expect to lessen or lift the current Covid-19 attendance limits at indoor events.

Minnesota’s games against Ottawa on Monday and Edmonton on January 12, Vegas’ games against Edmonton on January 14 and Calgary on January 15, and Edmonton’s game against Winnipeg on January 16 were all postponed.