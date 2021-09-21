The NFT craze is driving a $4.3 billion French football card startup.

Sorare, a French startup that lets gamers swap virtual football stickers for cash, announced on Tuesday that it had raised a record $680 million in funding, valuing the company at $4.3 billion.

It’s the most money ever received in a single private fundraising round in the French IT sector, and the company is riding high on a global desire for non-fungible tokens, which are digital collectibles (NFTs).

Sorare, which was created in 2018 and is currently France’s most valued startup, has raised 580 million euros in fundraising, capping a spectacular climb for the company, which has attracted international football stars as investors.

“Our objective is to be the world’s first entertainment company in the sports sector,” said co-founder Nicolas Julia to AFP, adding that Sorare planned to go public “in the next few years.”

Sorare’s game combines traditional football sticker collecting with cutting-edge technology, financial speculation, and elements of the extremely popular “fantasy football” games in which fans may create their own dream teams.

Players can buy and trade digital representations of footballers in NFT form using the cryptocurrency Ethereum, with their worth fluctuating based on their performance on the field.

Newcomers can play with unrestricted quantities of free cards. But, like with all collectibles, the most valuable are the rarest.

In March, a one-of-a-kind Cristiano Ronaldo card broke the site’s records by selling for roughly $290,000.

The cards’ rarity is authenticated via blockchain, the technology that underpins bitcoin transfers, with the most sought-after cards only being available in batches of 10, 100, or as one-of-a-kind copies.

Sorare earns money by charging a fee on NFT auctions.

The business also operates Mercato, a resale market where cards can fetch millions of dollars.

Sorare does not currently take commissions on Mercato, but that could change in the future, according to Julia.

Former Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand, France striker Antoine Griezmann, and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta are among the celebrities who have invested in the cards.

However, because Sorare is a hybrid of a game and an investment, participants must be aware of the very speculative nature of the trades — as well as the volatility of the cryptocurrency in which they are made.

Julien Bochereau, a 36-year-old journalist, remarked, “I was fascinated right away.”

“I’m watching a Japanese match at 11:00 a.m., a Belgian play at 2:00 p.m., Ligue 1 in the evening, and Major League Soccer at 4:00 a.m.,” Bochereau explained.

He is a reporter for Washington Newsday’s Brief News.