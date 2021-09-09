The NFL’s 2021 schedule includes 17 games, which will have an impact on the playoffs, the Super Bowl, and revenue.

Because of the extended 17-game schedule, the 2021 season will be unlike any other in NFL history. On and off the field, the shift has a number of implications for the league’s 32 teams.

Teams will play the same number of total games as in prior seasons. Teams will play 16 to 17 regular-season games, with the preseason being reduced from four to three games.

However, Week 18 of the regular season will get significantly more viewers than the now-defunct Week 4 of the preseason. It influenced the NFL’s most recent media rights deals, which are worth an estimated $113 billion over 11 years, beginning with the 2023 season.

In March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declared, “This is a significant moment in NFL history.” “The collective bargaining agreement with the players, as well as the recently finalized media deals, create the groundwork for us to improve the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the advantages of each team playing 17 regular-season games is that we can continue to grow our game globally.”

The NFL Players Association and the league have reached a new collective bargaining agreement that will change the way players are compensated. Previously, players were paid weekly during the course of the regular season, which lasted 17 weeks. Starting in Week 1, players will be paid their base pay in 36 weekly installments.

It’s unclear what kind of impact a more meaningful game might have on player injuries. Preseason participation is always restricted for starters, and they appeared to play even less in this year’s preseason.

With an extra game, certain teams should have a greater chance of making the playoffs. Because of the additional 17th game, the Carolina Panthers will face the Houston Texans, who are considered to be the NFL’s weakest club. This provides the Panthers a good chance to win and climb ahead in the standings.

The enlarged schedule might impact teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, who will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, in their additional games.

In the 2021 season, the AFC teams will get an additional home game. The NFC teams play eight games at home and nine on the road.

Because of the extra week, the regular season will not begin any later. As a result, Super Bowl LVI is set to take place on February 13, 2022.

