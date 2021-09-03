The NFL’s 17-game season will result in more injuries and will shatter records.

The NFL is ecstatic about the upcoming historic 2021 season, but not everyone should be.

The new NFL season begins in less than a week, with the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers meeting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, and 2021 will be the first season in which every team will play 17 games over the course of 18 weeks.

Commissioner Roger Goodell is hailing the extended schedule, which is up from 16 games in 17 weeks, which has been the norm for 30 of the previous 31 seasons, as a win for all. Fans will rejoice since the regular season will be extended by one week, and there will be one less pointless preseason game. Players should be pleased since they will get an extra week off between training camp and Week 1, and the NFL has moved bye weeks later in the season, when the injured players will most benefit.

Naturally, the owners and league should be the happiest. An expanded schedule means more overseas games—the NFL declared that every club will play abroad at least once every eight years—as well as increased gate and television income, as regular-season games are far more valuable. The league’s TV rights were sold for more than $100 billion over 11 years in March, confirming the results.

The NFL would like everyone to believe that this was a collaborative effort between the owners and the NFL Players Association, who had to accept any modifications to the regular season. When the arrangement was announced in March, along with the freshly agreed-upon collective bargaining agreement, Goodell credited the players.

Goodell remarked at the time, “This is a watershed moment in NFL history.” “The collective bargaining agreement with the players, as well as recently completed media agreements, provide the foundation for us to improve the quality of the NFL experience for our fans, and one of the benefits of playing 17 regular-season games is our ability to continue to grow our game around the world.”

However, the league has long desired 17-game seasons and would have had them years ago if the union had not objected. Furthermore, even when the players finally consented to the expanded schedule, it was only by a 51–49 vote.

