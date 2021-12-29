The NFL world mourns the loss of legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden.

When it was revealed that NFL legend John Madden had died at the age of 85, it sent shockwaves across the sports world. Madden is one of the most prominent personalities in league history as a coach, announcer, and the voice of the video game series that carries his name.

“I am not aware of anyone who has had a greater impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I am not aware of anyone who loved the game more,” stated Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Madden was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958 and went on to become the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1969. During his decade-long tenure as Raiders coach, Madden earned seven AFC Championship Game appearances and won a Super Bowl championship, but he gained even more recognition after leaving the league.

A legend in the coaching world. A television legend. Football fans all across the world adore him.

John Madden is remembered. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq @nflcommish makes a comment on the great John Madden. pic.twitter.com/HwUm8eT8rr I was grieved to learn about John Madden’s death at the age of 85. During our brief football relationship, he showed me the ropes as one of the all-time greats. He was usually pleasant and pleasant. In heaven, he’ll be able to join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls.

Madden was the most well-known color commentator in the NFL from 1979 through 2009. Madden worked for CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC until 2009, when he retired after the Super Bowl between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Madden and Pat Summerall are widely regarded as the best radio duo in history.

“We worked together on ‘Monday Night Football’ and ‘Sunday Night Football’ for seven years.” Madden was “like winning the lotto,” according to NBC announcer Al Michaels.

“He was so much more than simply a football player – he was a sharp observer of everything around him and a man who could hold an intelligent conversation about hundreds of things. The term ‘Renaissance Man’ is used around a lot these days, but John was as close as you can get. A good friend, a fantastic broadcast booth partner, and a man who gave joy to so many others. I’m going to miss him a lot.” Many football fans are familiar with Madden through the Madden NFL video game series. The broadcaster’s characteristic calls are a hallmark of Madden NFL, which is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.