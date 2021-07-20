The NFL MVP possesses a Trump card that will aid him in his victory over the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are still in a strange place.

Following the reigning NFL MVP’s decision not to attend any of the Packers’ offseason functions, speculation about his future in Green Bay has grown.

Rodgers cites the Packers’ recent irresponsibility in cultivating a toxic culture surrounding the squad.

Early reports suggested that Rodgers was irritated by the team’s decision to draft Jordan Love as a possible successor, but he has since dismissed the notion.

“Look, it’s never been about the draft pick, drafting Jordan, in my situation. Jordan is one of my favorites; he’s a fantastic young man. We’ve had a great time together. I adore the coaching staff, my teammates, and the Green Bay crowd. It has been a wonderful 16 years. “It’s just a matter of philosophy and perhaps forgetting that it’s about the people who make the thing go,” Rodgers said earlier this year.

Even his closest pals aren’t sure if he’ll be attending the necessary training camps that begin next week.

On Ryan Russilo’s podcast, left tackle David Bakhtiari stated that he had “no idea” when Aaron Rodgers will return to the team.

Mason Crosby, a long-time Packers kicker, even stated on the “Wilde and Tausch” podcast that the goal of everyone in the Packers organization is to “get 12 back and have him in the building” by next week.

For Packers supporters, the idea that not even his closest pals know what’s going on in Rodgers’ head must be alarming.

Packers supporters, on the other hand, have reason to believe that their quarterback will stay in Green Bay because he elected not to exercise his right to opt out of his current deal when the deadline passed on July 2.

Packers veterans are anticipated to come to training camp on July 27 in order to participate in their first public practice on July 28.

The team definitely does not want to move him because he is still a highly effective quarterback, and earning the MVP award at the age of 37 is no easy task, even with a shaky receiving corps.

Rodgers does have a trump card that he can use to defeat the odds: retirement.

If Rodgers decides to retire, he will end a 16-year career that has seen him reach the NFL’s highest highs and lowest lows.

Rodgers, according to NFL commentator and former Packer A.J. Hawk, is simply too much. Brief News from Washington Newsday.