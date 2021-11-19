The NFL is investigating allegations that Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown obtained a forged COVID vaccination card.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL is investigating a claim that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown received a fraudulent COVID-19 immunization card to evade league protocols.

Brown’s former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz, told the Tampa Bay Times on Thursday that Brown had gotten a fraudulent COVID-19 immunization card. Brown’s girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, said in a text message exchange with Ruiz on July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if Ruiz could get him a Johnson & Johnson immunization card.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL’s Vice President of Communications, said the league had been made aware of the report and had reached out to the Buccaneers.

“We’ll have a look at it,” McCarthy said.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ruiz claimed that Brown preferred the Johnson & Johnson vaccine card because the single shot would involve less paperwork than other vaccines.

The Los Angeles chef, who also claimed Brown owes him $10,000 in unpaid debt, told the newspaper he couldn’t find Brown’s immunization card.

Ruiz said he observed two immunization cards on a dining room table a few weeks later. Brown explained that they had been bought for him and his girlfriend.

Shortly before the start of the regular season, the Buccaneers declared that their entire roster and coaching staff had been fully immunized.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct rules, any effort by team personnel or players to utilize a fraudulent or false card would be investigated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The league brought up the issue of using a fraudulent card on July 22 as part of a series of 32 club video-conference COVID-19 meetings held prior to training camp.

Teams were told to study cards when they were offered because using a phony card jeopardizes the health and safety of the entire club, is a federal crime, and could result in league penalty.

During the verification process, no difficulties have been reported by any clubs. Shots were given to personnel, players, and their families in many cases at club facilities.

Individuals must provide their vaccination cards to team medical professionals for verification, and clubs are responsible for checking personnel and player vaccination status.

