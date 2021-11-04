The NFL is having a strange week, and the games are just getting started.

The last four days of NFL news felt more like the offseason than the middle of the season. It’s only appropriate that the week began with Halloween.

What went wrong? One of the league’s top running backs is out indefinitely with an injury, one of the league’s top receivers was engaged in a fiery car incident that killed a person, and another receiver is out due to mental health difficulties.

Then there’s the fact that another megastar receiver is upset, and his father posted a video about it.

For NFL fans and the league’s executive office, Thursday’s start between the hapless New York Jets (2-5) and the mediocre Indianapolis Colts (3-5) can’t come soon enough.

Since Super Bowl III in 1969, fans haven’t been this excited for a Jets-Colts game.

This week began on Sunday, when Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be taking a break from the game for personal reasons. He then clarified that it was to address certain mental health difficulties.

Derrick Henry, the two-time defending rushing champion and the league’s leading rusher this season, suffered a foot injury later in the day and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Then, in a road win in Minnesota on Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush made his first career start, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Henry Ruggs III, a wide receiver with the Las Vegas Raiders, was engaged in a terrible vehicle accident on Tuesday morning that claimed one life. Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, according to a prosecution, and he had hit 156 mph in his Corvette when it collided with another vehicle, causing it to catch fire and kill a 23-year-old lady. Ruggs is charged with two felonies.

The Miami Dolphins said later Tuesday that they will not trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has 22 female allegations of sexual assault or inappropriate sexual advances. The Dolphins wanted all 22 settlements reached before an agreement was finalized, according to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents the accusers. It was not to be.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Rodgers is required to confine for 10 days since he has not been inoculated. This is a condensed version of the information.