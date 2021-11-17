The NFL has mandated a new testing protocol in response to an increase in COVID cases during the holiday season.

The NFL is implementing additional COVID testing standards in response to a recent spike in cases across the country, as well as in anticipation of the impending holiday season, when greater gatherings could exacerbate the coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL will force all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, including coaches, trainers, general managers, security, and players, to undergo COVID testing on Monday, November 29 and Wednesday, December 1 in an effort to prevent viral spread around Thanksgiving.

Those who haven’t completed their immunization series will have to wait for their results before entering facilities.

Tier 3 employees, such as operations staff, in-house media, and others who do not have direct contact with Tier 1 employees and gamers, will be evaluated at some time during the week.

From Thursday, November 25 to Wednesday, December 1, all staff, regardless of vaccination status or tier level, must wear masks at all times while within facilities.

On Tuesday, the use of masks was extended to off-site doctors’ offices and facilities. Outside of the practice bubble and outside of the practice bubble, no face coverings are required.

The NFL is also pushing teams to provide drive-through testing for friends and family who are visiting players or staff during the holidays before coming into contact with league personnel.

In a message sent to all 32 teams on Tuesday, the NFL noted, “This rising [COVID-19] trend, along with the advent of colder weather driving folks indoors, has resulted in an elevated risk of infection among players and staff.” “Getting vaccinated remains our best defense against contracting and transmitting the virus within club premises, according to our specialists and data. If it is discovered that the club has failed to follow these guidelines, violations of the new protocols may result in sanctions against the club.” According to the email, video camera surveillance in weight rooms and cafeteria areas must be installed by November 29 in order for the NFL to “periodically” review and assure compliance with the new rules.

COVID-19 instances are increasing in cities across the country, with the biggest increases in states like Michigan and Minnesota.

The surge has been linked to the Delta variation as well as the colder weather, which has driven more people to congregate indoors.

