The NFL has been unable to confirm the coach’s claims that the interviewer was “not the right minority.”

The NFL stated on Thursday that it was unable to validate allegations made by former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung that a team executive made discriminatory remarks to him during an interview for a head coaching post.

During a webinar in May, Chung, who is Korean American, told The Boston Globe that an interviewer for a team informed him he was “not the ideal minority” to fill a role. Chung has been tight-lipped about the side for which the official worked.

“After several talks, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise allegation that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made,” the NFL said in a statement on Thursday.

The NFL claimed that such statements “have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace,” despite the fact that it could not verify Chung’s charges.

The NFL stated, “We want to take this opportunity to emphasize the NFL’s and every NFL club’s commitment to ensuring acceptable interview processes and promote diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field.” “Mr. Chung has promised to help us go forward, and we look forward to speaking with him about how we can better improve employment possibilities across the league.”

Chung started as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, then moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs for a couple years before returning to the Eagles’ coaching staff in 2016. When the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, he was awarded a title ring.

After being drafted as a first-round pick by the Patriots in 1992, Chung played for various teams before becoming a coach. In 1997, as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, he played his final season. He was the NFL’s first Korean-American player and only the third Asian-American player.

