The next stages for FSG, the replacement for John Henry, and the £2.7 billion Liverpool transformation

It’s been over a decade since John W Henry took over as the new owner of Liverpool Football Club on the steps of London’s High Court.

And as the Fenway Sports Group approaches their 11th year in command at Anfield, pride will be the dominating emotion.

Of course, there have been blunders and errors along the road, and major owner Henry’s apologies for the Super League debacle is likely still ringing in supporters’ ears.

FSG, on the other hand, can mostly reflect on a job well done as they look forward to that mid-October date in their diaries for the day they became guardians of one of international football’s biggest names.

Liverpool, under the supervision of manager Jurgen Klopp, has just recently begun to turn potential into trophies on the field.

FSG were able to add the Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, and, of course, the Premier League title to their honors list during a golden period between June 2019 and July 2020, after only having the 2012 League Cup to show for their efforts.

They will be remembered as halcyon days if that is the pinnacle of their time at Anfield on the pitch.

However, the hard work isn’t done yet.

The ‘AXA Centre,’ a new £50 million training facility in Kirkby, opened in November as the club took the emotional move away from the famous Melwood in quest of a brighter future at a world-class facility.

In June, FSG received approval for a £60 million expansion of the Anfield Road end, bringing the total capacity of the stadium to 61,000, up from 54,000 when the £116 million Main Stand refurbishment was completed five years ago.

Rail seats are also being trialed ahead of the introduction of a new ticketing system in the 2021/22 campaign.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is not resting on its laurels, as they intend to put long-term plans into high gear now that they have emerged from COVID-19’s purgatory.

“From the days of Bill Shankly, Melwood has been a huge part of the aura of Liverpool Football Club,” says the author. “The summary has come to an end.”