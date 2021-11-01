The next six Premier League matchups in the title battle are between Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City.

The Premier League reached a modest milestone this weekend, with the current season reaching its tenth game.

After an injury-plagued season last season, Liverpool have re-established their title credentials and are currently second in the table, having played just over a quarter of their league games.

The Reds lost ground on current leaders Chelsea after a shock 2-2 draw against Brighton at Anfield after letting a two-goal lead slip.

Despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side remains the division’s only unbeaten team, the London club’s 3-0 victory over Newcastle has given them a three-point lead at this early stage.

Despite their stunning 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace this weekend, Manchester City are putting pressure on Liverpool, with the trio set to be the title contenders this season.

Rivals who are enmity Manchester United had been tipped to challenge in the summer by several pundits, but poor form and mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have shifted their focus to Champions League qualification.

With only a month until Liverpool’s heavy December schedule, here’s a look at the obstacles Klopp and his players will face in the coming weeks.

The toughest hurdles Liverpool will have as they try to balance their European obligations will be away games against high-flying West Ham and local rivals Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s team is on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, so facing an in-form Arsenal could be a difficult test.

The Reds will be in Champions League play a few days before their games against the Hammers, Arsenal, and Aston Villa, which will add another layer to Jurgen Klopp’s squad management.

West Ham United play on November 7th (A)

Arsenal plays on November 20th (H)

Southampton, November 27th (H)

Everton’s first game is on December 1st (A)

4th of December: Wolves (A)

Aston Villa hosts Aston Villa on December 11th (H)

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Chelsea have tough away trips to Leicester and West Ham, as well as a match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, coming up in the same time frame.

City has the most favorable schedule of the three title contenders, with an away trip to Manchester United this weekend and West Ham as the other challenging job. “The summary has come to an end.”