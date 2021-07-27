The ‘Next Manny Pacquiao’ is the favorite to win the long-awaited gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

A Filipino boxing prodigy dubbed the “next Manny Pacquiao” may have made a solid case for winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

The fact that Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial was a flag-bearer for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies isn’t the only thing to talk about.

Marcial is already widely favored to win the long-awaited Olympic gold medal, according to medal predictions by The Associated Press, ahead of his very first fight in the coveted competition.

The middleweight boxer is presently awaiting the result of Thursday’s Round of 16 match between Algeria and Uganda.

Marcial turned professional prior to the Olympics to add to his credentials as a top-level contender in Tokyo.

Pacquiao’s MP Promotions has a six-year promotional contract with the silver medalist from the 2019 World Championships.

The transfer will be significant for Marcial’s young and burgeoning career, since he now has the support of a boxing icon.

Marcial told reporters last year, “I selected MP Promotions because of their 100 percent support in my ambition to fight for the Philippines in future SEA Games and Asian Games tournaments, as well as the Olympics.”

He continued, “In fact, my six-year promotional deal stipulated that they will not be a problem when the national team needs me.” “It’s also an honor for me to serve as a mentor to Senator Manny Pacquiao during his boxing career.”

Many believe Marcial has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Manny Pacquiao, as early as now.

The comparisons have been evident, and Marcial’s longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, sees a lot of Pacquiao in Marcial, according to the world’s only eight-division titlist.

The only noticeable difference between the two, according to Roach, is their size.

In October, Roach observed of Marcial, “There is one distinction between my initial glance at Manny and Eumir.” “Manny was fighting at 122 pounds at the time, but Eumir will begin at 160 pounds. That’s a significant difference! We went through four rounds of mitts. Eumir worked on the speed bag as well as the heavy bag. He’s got a lot of clout and is incredibly talented!”

“However, we still have a lot of work to do,” he added. “It’s an unusual position for someone to be preparing for the Olympics after turning professional. But I sincerely hope that we can be the first to bring a world title and Olympic gold to the Philippines [in his division]. That would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”