The next Liverpool transfer may have been given away by Jurgen Klopp’s experiment.

Liverpool have had an unique luxury this summer, being able to call on the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane right from the start of pre-season.

After having previous close-seasons disrupted by the 2018 World Cup, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and the coronavirus epidemic, Jurgen Klopp has had the majority of his players in place from day one, which is a pleasant difference.

That freedom, however, will come at a cost, as it is generally known that the Reds will be missing the offensive combo in January, with the pair scheduled to report for the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

As a result, even in the absence of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota following this summer’s Copa America and Euro 2020, Klopp’s handling of his forward players in pre-season is intriguing.

With Liverpool’s center attacking threats only recently joining the club for pre-season, Klopp could have easily relied on Salah or Mane to play centrally, as he has done on several times.

After all, a system like this would have allowed players like Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and even Harvey Elliott to play out wide, knowing full well that they are the guys most likely to be battling for Salah and Mane’s jerseys in January.

The Japan and England internationals, on the other hand, have been named Liverpool’s ‘number nine’ throughout pre-season, starting one of the Reds’ 30-minute friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart, respectively, before being handed a starting role upfront in between Salah and Mane against Mainz and Hertha Berlin.

Despite the fact that both players had previously been played across the center, Elliott’s utilization is more intriguing.

While his two senior team-mates’ futures at Anfield are questionable regardless of pre-season performances, with reports linking them with moves away, the 18-year-old is firmly entrenched in the club’s long-term plans, having signed a new contract earlier this summer.

The teenager is seen to be ready after impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, where he scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 41 Championship outings. “The summary has come to an end.”