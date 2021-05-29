The New York Knicks are requiring vaccinations to attend games in the second round of the playoffs.

The New York Knicks finally made the NBA playoffs after a nearly decade-long drought. Now that a second-round series is a possibility this season, the Knicks have added an extra layer of protection to ensure that they can play in Madison Square Garden if they make it that far.

The Knicks will not sell second-round home game tickets to anyone who has not had their COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Unless they’re of the younger generation, in which case they’ll be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Should the Knicks advance to the second round, they would likely face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in front of a full house of 19,040 people.

The Knicks have already sold out MSG for a capacity of 16,000 for Game 5 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, causing the team to publish this statement Friday afternoon regarding a prospective series in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal round.

“Our Knicks fans have brought amazing enthusiasm to the playoffs, proving there is nothing more thrilling than Knicks basketball at the Garden,” said David Hopkinson, executive vice president of MSG Sports and president of the team’s commercial operations. “Moments like this remind us what’s possible if everyone gets vaccinated—we’ll all be able to get back to doing what we love, which includes cheering for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.”

The Knicks, who received the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, trail the Atlanta Hawks, 2-1, in the best-of-7 first-round series after Atlanta defeated the Knicks, 105-94, on Friday night.

The Knicks’ chances of reaching the second round are far from certain. Game 4 of the series will take place in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, while Game 5 will take place in New York on Tuesday night. By that time, anything could happen, from an Atlanta series triumph to a 3-2 lead for New York, or merely a 3-2 advantage for either club.

The winner of the series between New York and Atlanta advances to meet the winner of the series between the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 8-seeded Washington Wizards. The 76ers are ahead 2-0 in the series heading into Saturday night's game.