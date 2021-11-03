The New Tottenham Hotspurs Manager Explains Why He Returned To The Premier League.

Antonio Conte has been named as Tottenham’s new manager, and he has some kind words for the club’s much-maligned owner Daniel Levy.

Conte commended Levy for assisting him in his return to the English Premier League, according to a statement on the team’s website.

“Daniel Levy’s contagious eagerness and determination to entrust me with this assignment had already hit the target. “Now that the opportunity has come back to me, I’ve decided to seize it with both hands,” Conte added.

Conte also said that he was scheduled to join the team last summer, but he was fresh off his Inter Milan spell at the time and did not believe it was the right time for him to be coaching another team so soon after mutually parting ways.

After Nuno Espirito Santo was fired following a 3-0 loss to Manchester United, the 52-year-old Italian manager earned the job at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani scored one goal each after being left exposed for large parts of the game, bringing Nuno’s time at the club to an end just over four months after signing.

Conte’s contract with Levy’s team will be for 18 months, with an option to extend for another year, according to the BBC.

His presence in North London is thought to be the spark for the regrettably middle-of-the-pack club’s revival.

Conte’s countryman Fabio Patrici, the club’s managing director of football, has full faith in the seasoned tactician’s arrival.

“With considerable experience and trophies in both Italy and England, his track record speaks for itself. “Having worked with Antonio at Juventus, I know firsthand the skills he can bring to us, and I’m looking forward to watching him work with our brilliant group of players,” Patrici said.

They really need a spark, especially after Harry Kane’s sluggish start to the season, with only one Premier League goal in nine games.

Now that Kane’s famous manager is no longer on their payroll, there’s renewed optimism that they’ll be able to keep him happy long enough to keep him from leaving.

Conte’s time in the English Premier League is best remembered for leading Chelsea to a one-year turnaround from 10th place to champions.

He’ll have about three-quarters of the season left to give Tottenham Hotspur fans optimism and end Kane’s scoring drought.